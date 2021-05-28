Woman spots ghostly figure in group photo with friends

In a shocking revelation, a woman spotted a ghostly figure in a group photo that she had clicked with her friends during a get-together, which has now gone viral on social media.

According to details, the incident dates back to October last year when Rebecca Glassborow partied with her friends in her block of flats and all of them rounded off the celebration with a group picture. Now, the image appears to show a “haunting figure,” also present in the room with the guests.

The image shows friends of Rebecca posing for a picture, however, there is an eerie figure spotted at the back with “distinguishable features of eyes, a nose, and mouth.”



The woman has since been spending sleepless nights and is convinced that the flat is haunted since she was told that someone had died in the house where the photo was taken.

She lives above the flat where it was taken and said that her friends also checked the room thoroughly after spotting a ghostly figure in the picture but found nothing in the background that could have created the shape.

“It’s a photo that sends a shiver down your spine – it’s actually quite scary. We were like, ‘oh what’s that?’ – it was quite freaky. We were all a bit freaked out and looked around the room as if to say ‘what could that have been?’ We don’t know what it is – a few of us have said we think it’s a woman with long brown hair. There was literally nothing around us and it just appeared in photos – it was really weird,” Rebecca said while speaking to local media.

She further said that she had heard some noises occasionally but ignored them while considering that it might be from the nearby flats.

