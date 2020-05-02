Woman injured due to ceasefire violation by India: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A woman sustained injuries after the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation at the Haji Pir and Sankh sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the inter-services public relations (ISPR) wing of the armed forces, the Indian troops targeted civilian population with heavy artillery and mortar shells.

In result of the blatant violation, a woman in Khawaja Bandi village was injured and was shifted to the nearest medical facility.

The Pakistan Army responded in-kind, effectively targeting Indian check posts across the border resulting in a ceasefire from the Indian side.

Read more: Pak Army soldier, two civilians martyred in Indian firing along LoC

On April 27, a woman had embraced martyrdom while a minor girl sustained wounds in unprovoked firing by the Indian army in Jandrot and Khuiratta sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), ISPR.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked CFVs in Jandrot & Khuiratta Sectors along #LOC deliberately targeting civilian population,” the military’s media wing hadsaid.

“A woman embraced shahadat while an 8 years old girl sustained injuries,” it said, adding the injured child has been evacuated and is being provided medical care.

Comments

comments