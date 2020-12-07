Woman jailed over torturing child maid in Faisalabad threatens media  

FAISALABAD: Samina Munir, who was sent to jail on Monday by a court over allegedly torturing a child maid, has threatened media with dire consequences over highlighting the case, which also involves her husband Rana Munir, ARY NEWS reported.

The woman suspect in the case was sent on a 14-day judicial remand today after the court turned down her bail plea in a torture case involving a young domestic helper, which was also captured by CCTV cameras.

According to details, as soon as she came out of the court after being sent to jail on judicial remand, Samina Munir threatened the media, saying that she would take revenge on them over playing a role in the case.

“You did a wrong thing and I will not spare you,” she said while hurling threats to the media representatives.

The lady further denied her involvement in the torture episode despite video evidence showing how brutally she thrashed the young maid over a fight between children.

“The woman in the video was someone else and I have nothing to do with it,” she said while blatantly denying the video evidence. She remained silent when asked as to who was the lady in the video if it was not her.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 05, Madina Town police had registered an FIR against Rana Munir and Samina on charges of beating the minor after footage of them inflicting torture on the maid identified as Sadaf, 11, went viral on social media.

The footage showed a teenager, his mother, and uncle Munir slapping and pushing and shoving the girl in a street. The minor was thrashed after she reportedly had a scuffle with Munir’s children.

The case was filed on the complaint of Samina Nadar, Child Protection Officer of the Faisalabad Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) under sections 34 and 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

