HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old rickshaw driver allegedly strangulated his wife to death in India while she was asleep early in the morning, he later committed suicide.

Two of the couple’s four children were witness to the horror that occured, shared local police who made their way to the scene of the crime after the fact.

“Six-year-old boy and his five-year-old sister saw their father Mohammed Sabair first killing their mother Rubina and then hanging himself till death,” said the police.

The children after witnessing what had transpired failed to understand the matter due to them being fairly young, they went to sleep after staying up for a few hours after the deaths,” the police added further.

The mother was killed when she was sleeping alongside her children by their father, two of the elder siblings alerted the neighbours after their mother did not wake up despite their attempts.

Two of the younger siblings are aged two and one year old and are both boys while the elder siblings are a boy and a girl.

Rubina was 26 and got married to Sabair, her cousin, in 2011.

The couple were usually quarreling with each other and the elders of the family had interfered numerous times to dissolve tensions among them in the past, said the police.

The couple allegedly had a heated argument the night before the murder and the suicide which got out of hand and the neighbors had to interfere as peacemaker, said the local inspector.

The suicide note is yet to be deciphered due to the difficult hand-writing of the husband, the children told the police about what had transpired by means of gestures.

