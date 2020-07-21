Woman killed for ‘honour’ in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: A woman was allegedly killed by her father and brother in the name of ‘honour’ in Sheikhupura on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the woman had married a man of her choice against the consent of her parents a few months back in Sheikhupura. Her brother-in-law tied the knot of the girl with his nephew, said sources.

On Tuesday night, her father and brother reached in Sheikhupura from Faisalabad and killed the women inside her house. The duo managed to escape from the scene after killing the woman, the police added.

The newly married woman was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the murder.

Earlier on July 18, a boy and a girl had been allegedly killed in Gujrat city of the Punjab province over honour.

According to the details, bullet-riddled and tortured body of the boy identified as Khalil Anwar and another body of a girl, Shaista, had been found from separate lakes within the remits of Kunjah police station in Gujrat.

