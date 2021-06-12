Karachi-woman-'kills'-husband-with-freind's-assistance

KARACHI: A woman has on Saturday allegedly killed her husband, as it divulged, with the help of her declared male friend in the Korangi district of the port city, ARY News reported.

After recovery of the blood-ridden, rope-tied and blanket-shrouded body of her husband, whose throat was slit, from under her bed, following house help’s statement to the police, the suspect wife told police that her male friend murdered him.

The murder took place at around 11 am in the morning on Saturday where the woman, with her friend, killed the husband while their three minor kids witnessed the ghastly event.

My friend Soni killed him, the wife told the police. “He told me to hide the body at your place somewhere for now and later I would dispose of it,” she admitted in her police statement.

The police said they were informed of the incident on the phone call by the neighbor who suspected something suspicious going on in the house.

READ ALSO: Lahore man allegedly molests 9-year-old boy, still at large

Separately today in Lahore, a nine-year-old boy has on Saturday allegedly fallen victim to sexual abuse in the Baghbanpur area of Punjab’s capital, police confirmed the case.

An FIR has been registered in the case, on the complaint of the minor boy’s father, against a 22-year-old neighbor, namely Abdullah, who allegedly molested the kid.

Comments

comments