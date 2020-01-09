Woman killed in Sindh for talking on phone

SUKKUR: A married woman was reportedly killed in Sukkur over suspicion of talking with another man in New Goth, area of Sukkur, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the woman, identified as Qamar-un-Nisa, was gunned down by her relative inside her home.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The suspect managed to fled the scene after killing woman, said police. However, Police have registered a case and started a search for the suspect.

Earlier, on December 6, a teenage girl and her mother were killed reportedly on the pretext of refusing a marriage proposal in Bagh area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, the alleged murderer wanted to marry the teenage girl but she had rejected his proposal a few days earlier.

Read More: Bus hostess murdered in Faisalabad for turning down marriage proposal

To settle the grudge, the man had gunned down the girl and her mother at their home in Shujabad area of Bgh and escaped from the scene.

Later, the police, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a house in the area and arrested the alleged killer. A dual murder case has been registered against the suspect, said the police.

Comments

comments