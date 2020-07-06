Woman killed, several people injured in Sukkur road accident

SUKKUR: A woman was killed and more than 10 other passengers were wounded when a coach overturned at the National Highway near Sukkur, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to rescue sources, driver of the coach lost control of the vehicle while overtaking another vehicle and turned turtle in Pano Aqil area near Sukkur, killing a woman on the spot and injuring several other passengers.

The ill-fated coach was going to Karachi from Punjab. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Earlier on June 12, at least five members of the same family were killed and three others sustained serious injuries when the car they were travelling collided head-on with the Mazda in Burewala area of Punjab.

According to the details, a local trader Muhammad Irshad along with his family had been on his way home when their car collided with the Mazda near Adda Mana Mor in Burewala.

Muhammad Irshad, his wife and his three children had died on the spot while his three other children sustained serious injuries in the accident.

