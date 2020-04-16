Woman kills husband 20 days after marriage

KAHAIRPUR: A woman allegedly killed her husband just 20 days after their marriage with the help of two accomplices in Khairpur, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the senior superintendent of police, the newly-wed bride had strangled her husband, Punhal, to death two days earlier.

Punhal’s family approached the police and lodged a case against the unidentified people. Taking action on the FIR, the police launched investigations into the blind murder case.

The police took the deceased’s wife into custody on suspicion, who during the initial investigation confessed to her crime. Later, the police also arrested her two accomplices.

The police officer said that they were interrogating the suspects to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Earlier on February 13, a model court in Karachi had announced death penalty for a woman and her accomplice after finding their role in the killing of the former’s husband in 2013.

The court had also handed down a 10-year imprisonment and Rs 300,000 in fine to each of them for committing the heinous act.

The woman had killed her husband with the support of her accomplice in 2013 and had tried to cover up the entire incident by showing it as a dacoity bid.

