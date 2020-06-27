Young woman married off to 60-year-old man on panchayat’s order in Punjab

LAHORE: A young woman was forcibly married off to a 60-year-old man on panchayat’s order in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the woman’s brother had married a girl of his choice, without the consent of her family in Pakpattan. Following the marriage, the couple had managed to flee from the area.

Later, the girl’s family called a meeting of the village Panchayat who had decided to give the boy’s sister hand in marriage to the 60-year-old influential man under the ‘vani’ custom to compensate for her brother’s free-will marriage.

Last year in September, a Jirga in Naro taluka of Khairpur had slapped five lac rupees fine over a youth and declaring two girls of the family Vani under allegations of Karo-kari.

The allegations of Karo-Kari is a type of premeditated honour killing, which originated in rural areas of Sindh. Those accused of it are thought to have brought dishonour to their family by engaging in illicit pre-marital or extra-marital relations.

An informal village court in Naro had imposed Rs. 5,00,000 fine on Rahim Bux Bhambhro in Torian village over alleged illicit relations with a married woman of Shikarpur.

