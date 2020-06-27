Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Young woman married off to 60-year-old man on panchayat’s order in Punjab

LAHORE: A young woman was forcibly married off to a 60-year-old man on panchayat’s order in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the woman’s brother had married a girl of his choice, without the consent of her family in Pakpattan. Following the marriage, the couple had managed to flee from the area.

Later, the girl’s family called a meeting of the village Panchayat who had decided to give the boy’s sister hand in marriage to the 60-year-old influential man under the ‘vani’ custom to compensate for her brother’s free-will marriage.

Read More: Khairpur Karo kari : Jirga slaps fine on man, orders family to leave village

Last year in September, a Jirga in Naro taluka of Khairpur had slapped five lac rupees fine over a youth and declaring two girls of the family Vani under allegations of Karo-kari.

The allegations of Karo-Kari is a type of premeditated honour killing, which originated in rural areas of Sindh. Those accused of it are thought to have brought dishonour to their family by engaging in illicit pre-marital or extra-marital relations.

An informal village court in Naro had imposed Rs. 5,00,000 fine on Rahim Bux Bhambhro in Torian village over alleged illicit relations with a married woman of Shikarpur.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Opposition-led APC likely to be delayed over Shehbaz Sharif’s illness  

Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 24 deaths, 437 new coronavirus cases   

Pakistan

Aviation ministry orders to ground ‘martyred pilots’ over dubious…

Pakistan

PTI kicks off preparations for local body elections in Punjab


ARY NEWS URDU