Police arrest Kashmore jirga members in vani case

SUKKUR: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested members of a jirga over charge of declaring a seven-year-old girl vani and forcibly marrying her off to settle an honour-related case, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a jirga was held at a local landlord’s place in Kashmore area of the Sindh province to settle-off a case pertaining to honour.

The jirga members decided to marry-off a seven-year-old girl and impose fine upto Rs 1.2 million on the man for his alleged involvement in the case.

The authorities arrested all those involved in the case and shifted them to a police station for further probe over an activity declared illegal under the country’s rules.

On November 27, police arrested three people for holding a jirga to decide a murder case in Qambar- Shahdadkot district of the Sindh province.

Read More: IG Sindh takes notice of illegal Jirga in Khairpur

The jirga is a consultative meeting of the elders of an area and is declared illegal under the Constitution of Pakistan and apex court ruling.

According to police, a jirga was held in Qambar area of the district five days back to decide a murder case. “They decided to impose a fine of nine million rupees on the murder accused,” the authorities said. “Two sisters of the accused aged 10 and 12 years were also to be married with the victim’s family members.”

“As soon as the police came to know of this illegal activity, a raid was carried out to arrest those involved in it,” they said adding that three of the accused present in the jirga proceedings were later arrested.

A case was also registered against 17 accused including the leader of the jirga. “Further raids are being carried out to arrest the remaining culprits including the murder accused,” they said.

