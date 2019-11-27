SHAHDADKOT: Police on Wednesday arrested three people for holding a jirga to decide a murder case in Qambar- Shahdadkot district of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

The jirga is a consultative meeting of the elders of an area and is declared illegal under the Constitution of Pakistan and apex court ruling.

According to police, a jirga was held in Qambar area of the district five days back to decide a murder case. “They decided to impose a fine of nine million rupees on the murder accused,” the authorities said. “Two sisters of the accused aged 10 and 12 years were also to be married with the victim’s family members.”

“As soon as the police came to know of this illegal activity, a raid was carried out to arrest those involved in it,” they said adding that three of the accused present in the jirga proceedings were later arrested.

A case was also registered against 17 accused including the leader of the jirga. “Further raids are being carried out to arrest the remaining culprits including the murder accused,” they said.

Read More: Tribal Jirga formed to ensure peace in North Waziristan

On September 17, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam took notice of an illegal Jirga ruling in Sindh’s Khairpur district that declared two girls of the family Vani under allegations of Karo-kari.

The IGP Sindh has sought a report from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khairpur Umar Tufail in this regard.

A Jirga in Naro taluka of Khairpur had slapped five lac rupees fine over youth and declaring two girls of the family Vani under allegations of Karo-kari.

An informal village court in Naro imposed Rs. 5,00,000 fine on Rahim Bux Bhambhro in Torian village over alleged illicit relations with a married woman of Shikarpur.

Comments

comments