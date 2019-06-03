Tribal Jirga formed to ensure peace in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A nine-member tribal Jirga has been constituted in North Waziristan to ensure maintenance of peace and stability in the district, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to details, the Jirga is headed by chief of Waziristan Malik Nasrullah Khan.

In a statement issued in Peshawar, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on merged districts Ajmal Wazir expressed the hope that the Jirga will utilize its energy for restoring lasting peace in the area.

Recently, in a bid to spoil the peace of the volatile area of North Waziristan, two members of the National Assembly (MNAs) associated with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), Mohsin Javed Dawar and Ali Wazir, provoked their party workers to attack the army check post in Boyya on May 26.

As per a report issued by the tribal district’s deputy commissioner to the KP government, the two MNAs were declared responsible for attacking the Khar Kamar check-post in North Waziristan.

“Area of Tochi Valley specially Datta Khel, Alwara, Admi Kot, Doga Macha, Zangotai, Khar Kamar, Degan, Land, Muhammad Khel, Boya, Hamzoni Valley, and going uptill Hassu Khel (Mirali) have always been a hot spot and troublesome with regard to maintenance of law and order situation,” the report mentions.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), five army soldiers were wounded in firing opened by a group of PTM while attacking Khar Kamar check post in North Waziristan on May 26.