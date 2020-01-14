Woman, two minor daughters kidnapped in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman and her two minor daughters were allegedly kidnapped in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, unidentified men had kidnapped the women, Kalsoom Bibi and her two minor daughters near Safoora Chowk two days back when his husband was out of the city.

Police said that her family members could be involved in the kidnapping. The officials said that Kalsoom Bibi married Nawaz of her own free will few years ago.

A motorcycle and gold were also missing from her house, the police added. Police have registered a case and launched investigations into the kidnapping.

Last year on December 12, in yet another ‘honour killing’ incident, a woman had been allegedly killed by her relatives in Karachi.

The victim, Nayab Bibi, mother of two minor children, had been allegedly shot dead by her uncle and other relatives inside her house in Lasbela area of Karachi, police had said and added that the suspects managed to escape from the area after the murder.

The officials had said that Nayab Bibi hailed from Charsadda and she had contracted marriage of her choice few years ago.

