Woman raped during robbery bid in Faisalabad

Faisalabad: A woman was raped during a robbery bid in Faisalabad, said the local police on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, 10 men barged into a house located in Islam Nagar, a locality in Samundri, Faisalabad and robbed valuables. One of the men of the muggers’ group raped the woman upon robbery resistance.

The robbers looted 11 tolas of gold ornaments, seven mobile phones, and 28,000 in cash and fled away easily. The case of the incident has been registered with the Mureed Wala police on the complaint of the affected citizen.

The incidents of rape and sexual assault against women have been reported time and again amid calls of strict action against the culprits.

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial.

