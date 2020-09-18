Woman raped in front of daughters during robbery in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In yet another horrendous incident of sexual abuse, a woman labourer was allegedly raped during a robbery in a Faisalabad neighbourhood, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident occurred in Peoples Colony near Raja Chowk within the jurisdiction of Batala Colony police station where two suspected robbers raped the woman in front of her daughters, according to police.

They took Rs200,000 cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables of the woman with them after sexually abusing her.

The Batala Colony police have registered an FIR against two accused, named Iftikhar and Ramazan. A police official said both accused kept extending threats of raping and killing the victim’s daughters if she reported the incident to the police.

This is a second incident of sexual abuse reported in Faisalabad in less than 24 hours. On Sept 17, a girl was reported to have been gang-raped by five men who abducted her from Jhang Road in Faisalabad area of the Punjab province.

According to police, the girl was abducted by an accused Noman and four other accomplices on gunpoint and later was gang-raped by the five men at a house. The accused were able to run away from the house as soon as the relatives of the victim reached there.

