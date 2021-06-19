Woman turns tiny retail store into over half a million dollar family home

A woman transformed her tiny retail store into a big family home worth £5,00,000, nearly US$690,000, in Wales during a seven-month process.

The story involves Elizabeth Williams, who has a liking for old buildings, and begins when she purchased a ‘derelict’ Spar retail store.

She then demolished the shop and spent the next seven months building her dream home which is now complete with three bedrooms, an open kitchen, a lounge, and a garden.

But Elizabeth had to face a lot of difficulties on the way as the plot had no amenities and was damp and dingy.

Once she made up her mind about the construction, she contacted the local council for permission to change the use of commercial land to residential.

But the main challenge appeared in the form of COVID-19 which stalled the construction for several months. But things eventually moved ahead, and the final result was well ventilated and stylish home.

“I wanted to create something with a coastal feel, being so close to Newton beach, so we discussed the matter with our architect Peter Lee and tasked him to design a property encompassing this. He came up with the boathouse design and that’s how it evolved,” said Elizabeth.

Read More: You can now live out ‘Lord of the Rings’ dreams in ‘hobbit homes’

Elizabeth even had some words of advice for people who are planning to build homes.

“Speak to as many people as possible who have been involved in property developing, get as many quotes from builders as possible, and have continuous dialogue with the builder you choose,” she said.

Comments

comments