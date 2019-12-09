Woman set on fire in Ahmedpur Siyal: sources

KABIRWALA: A married woman was set on fire in area of Ahmedpur Siyal, Punjab on Monday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, a woman named Humera, was allegedly kidnapped a year ago from Gopalpur. Sources said the woman was set ablaze by the kidnappers in Ahmedpur Siyal.

The police have registered case against the kidnappers, raids were being carried out for the arrests.

Back in 2015, a girl identified as Sonia Bibi, 20, was set on fire in Multan after refusing marriage proposal.

Read more: Woman who set herself on fire at police station in Jahaniyan dies

She was admitted in Multan’s Nishtar Hospital, where she had breath her last. The incident took place in a remote village of Multan district in central Punjab province.

Police had arrested the 24-year-old suspect identified as Ahmed, who liked Sonia Bibi and wanted to marry her, but upon Sonia’s refusal he had set her on the fire and fled away.

Comments

comments