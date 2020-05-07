Two employees of a fast food chain were shot and injured after they refused female visitors from availing dine-in facility due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions imposed in the vicinity.

The incident occurred in Oklahoma city of the United States.

It all started when two women entered a fast food chain, expecting to be served food at the hotel. However, the management refused to allow them to dine-in, citing restrictions imposed due to coronavirus lockdown.

This infuriated them with one of them pulling out a gun and shooting at the employees to threaten them.

“Whenever the employees advised them that the restaurant was closed due to COVID-19, the suspects became agitated and fired two to three rounds at employees,” Police Captain Beck said.

The incident led to the injury of two teen-aged workers, with one sustaining a bullet wound in the left arm while the other in his right shoulder.

Another employee suffered a head injury after she fell down while trying to rescue herself during the firing incident. The injured with bullet wounds were rushed to the hospital, where they are stated to be in a stable condition.

The women involved in the firing incident tried to run away from the scene but were later apprehended.

“They were both described as being black females, one of the suspects having tattoos on their neck and they were both carrying backpacks,” Beck said. “They were quickly apprehended just two blocks south of the restaurant.”

