Woman booked for slapping, misbehaving with traffic warden gets bail

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore on Thursday granted bail to a woman who was booked for slapping and misbehaving with a traffic warden after he stopped her for parking her car in a no-parking area.

The court directed the woman to deposit a surety bond of Rs50,000 to secure her bail.

Gulberg police registered an FIR against 29-year-old Raesa Masood on the traffic warden’s complaint.

According to the FIR, the woman got enraged after the traffic cop stopped her from parking the car at a place where parking was not allowed. She started misbehaving with him and hurled profanities at him.

She also slapped the traffic warden and threatened him of dire consequences.

Last year in Nov, a woman was caught on camera threatening on-duty traffic policeman in Karachi after she was stopped by him over traffic rules violation. The woman was stopped by the traffic personnel in Karachi’s area of Khayaban-e-Shahbaz of DHA after she violated a signal rule.

In a viral video, the woman was heard threatening, misbehaving and using foul language against the policeman, who asked to show her license or the CNIC over traffic rules violations.

