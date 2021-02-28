Woman stabs bridegroom during marriage ceremony, commits suicide later

NAWABSHAH: A woman on Sunday attacked a bridegroom with a knife during a wedding function in Nawabshah district of the Sindh province and later committed suicide during police custody, ARY NEWS reported quoting police.

According to police, the woman attacked the groom as the event was ongoing at a wedding hall in Nawabshah, causing a stampede on the occasion with everyone trying to save themselves from the attacker.

“We have taken the woman who attacked the bridegroom into our custody and shifted her to a police station,” they said adding that the injured man was shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The police said that they were investigating the matter will all angles to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Meanwhile, in later development, the alleged woman attacker after recording her statement before the police committed suicide by hanging herself using her dupatta [scarf].

“The bridegroom had promised to marry the woman and later betrayed her,” the police recalled the statement given by the girl, who could be heard in a video statement that she was even ready to become the second wife of the groom.

The woman said that she attacked him after he refused to marry her.

The SSP Shaheed Benazirabad took notice of her alleged suicide and formed a three-member inquiry team to be headed by SP Zafar Siddique. The committee would submit its report within three days, said SSP Tanveer Hussain, who added that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

