TW: Karachi woman was being blackmailed before dying by suicide, police say

KARACHI: The police have on Thursday lodged a case with, inter alia, murder sections upon the complaint of a Shadman Town man as his wife was prompted to fatally commit suicide after unknown men blackmailed her for days, ARY News reported.

Police have confirmed the deceased woman received threats and was being blackmailed as right before her death she sent voice notes to her sister wherein she admitted being in distress over the phone calls she had been receiving by alleged blackmailers who were forcing her to visit them for horrible motives.

The sources inside police confirmed the deceased had died after hanging herself on the noose suspended from the fan.

I have been threatened to visit them, her voice note heard which she sent to her sister right before her death, adding that the alleged blackmailers would kill her children if she did not heed to the threats.

I cannot see my children murdered, she wailed. Her voice note added that the alleged blackmailers are harassing her and that there are many of them trying to terrorize her.

According to the voice note, the deceased victim said they scammed her into a forged nikah and made her compromised videos which they threatened they would share publicly.

An FIR has been lodged in the case on the husband’s complaint which includes, among others, the sections of murder with motive.

Separately today from another part of the province, in a horrific minor rape case development the medical report has found sexual abuse was indeed meted out on the little maid girl earlier following which the alleged rapist confessed to the crime.

The suspect has admitted he sexually abused the girl kid inside the bungalow after test reports confirmed allegations.

A local court hearing the case has handed over the criminal to police on a 10-day physical remand.

