A woman in US has been declared wanted by police authorities for a daring burgulary attempt in the wee hours on Tuesday.

As seen in the video released by Hollywood police, the woman tries to enter a house and on failure, expressed her anger by stealing Christmas wreath placed outside the house.

Describing the horror suffered during the attempt, the Hollywood house owner told WSVN News that a woman he did not know came up to his doorstep in the early hours of the morning, shouted expletives—and then returned with a firearm that she pointed at him as she robbed him of his Christmas wreath.

The footage showed a woman initially ringing the doorbell and banging at the door before taking out a gun to point it at the house-owner, who came out to open the door.

“I got kids in the house. I got a wife. I got myself. It was bad. It was scary,” he said, describing how she started screaming curse words and alleged that he had stolen her Discovery Card and that she “put the gun in my face.”

“I say, ‘Woah, woah, woah, woah’, and I close the door. I run to the phone and call the cops, and I run and grab my gun. A gun in your face at that hour for something you don’t know nothing about,” he said.

He said that she broke things, banged around the house and broke the gate at the back of the house and “just wreaked havoc there.”

The nightmare did not end that day and the woman also returned another day at around 11:00 pm, earlier than the past day. She brought back the stolen items to steal a new set of lights at the house.

The unnamed woman is wanted by investigators for armed burglary and aggravated assault. The latter charge can carry a penalty of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

