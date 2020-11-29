Women, children among 11 dead as truck overturns in Sukkur

Sukkur: At least 11 people have died and four others sustained injuries after a truck overturned at Sangi area in Sukkur district of the Sindh province on Sunday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, at least 11 people including women and children have so far succumbed to their injuries after a truck carrying the passengers and bricks overturned.

“The vehicle was coming from Lahore to Karachi when it overturned near Sangi area in Sukkur,” they said adding that the deceased included six children and three women and hailed from the same family.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to a Pano Aqil hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Sindh Minister for Transport Awais Qadir Shah has expressed regret over the unfortunate incident and asked the PPP workers to reach the hospital for blood donation.

It is pertinent to mention here that accidents have occurred frequently on highways linking different cities owing to overspeeding or negligence from drivers.

In one such incident on M9 motorway, an ill-fated passenger van, carrying 22 passengers, coming to Karachi from Hyderabad overturned near the cerement factory at the motorway and caught the fire.

At least 17 people onboard the vehicle died in the accident.

The accident occurred after a bonnet of a vehicle hit the ill-fated passenger van, causing it to crash and later catch fire.

A CCTV footage from the Karachi toll plaza, obtained by ARY NEWS, showed the bonnet-less vehicle entering Karachi premises. It was later spotted near NIPA chowrangi in the city.

The injured driver of the Karachi bound passenger van claimed that a door-type object hit the tyres of the van. “I tried to avoid a hit from the object but lost control of the vehicle in the process,” Amir Abbasi said adding that the vehicle then slide down towards the pavement and overturned.

He said that the vehicle did not catch fire immediately as he took out a passenger and a child from it by breaking the glasses. “As soon I tried to rescue other passengers, it caught fire leading to the horrific incident,” he recalled.

