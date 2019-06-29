Women empowerment government’s top priority: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance members of National Assembly (NA) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During the meeting, PM Imran has urged women parliamentarians to play a more proactive role to materialize the government’s reform agenda and highlight the problems being faced by the nation, particularly the women.

“Women are an important part of the society and their empowerment in the real sense is a top priority of the incumbent government,” said PM.

The women MNAs lauded the performance of the premier and his financial team for presenting a balanced budget. They also expressed full confidence in the leadership of PM Khan.

The MNAs who met prime minister included Shunila Ruth, Rukhsana Naveed, Dr Seemi Bukhari, Rubina Jamil, Fauzia Behram, Javaria Zafar Aheer, Munawara Bibi Baloch, Sobia Kamal, Nusrat Wahid, Ghazala Saifi, Asma Qadeer, Saima Qadir, Nuzhat Pathan, Zille Huma, Shaheen Naz Saifullah and Saira Bano.

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present on the occasion.

