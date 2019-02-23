Two women among three killed in Lahore knife attack

LAHORE: Unidentified knife-wielding men stormed a house in Lahore’s Nasirabad area and killed three people, including two women and a minor boy, ARY News reported.

According to police, 35-year old woman Rubina, her four-year old Wali Muhammad and mother-in-law were killed in the knife attack in Makkah Colony.

The SP Investigation Model Town said the crime appeared to be the result of personal enmity.

Upon being informed of the incident, a police team along with officials of forensic lab reached the crime scene and began gathering evidence.

Earlier this month, unidentified assailants gunned down a youth at a Lahore sessions court premises in the city.

According to details, three assailants riding a motorbike opened fire on a youth, who had come to attend a hearing in a case.

Police officials said the dead has been identified as Bilal Azeem, resident of Mughalpura in Lahore.

Bilal had to appear in the sessions court in a case of free-will marriage, they said.

