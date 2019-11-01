World Bank approves new projects worth $1.9bn for Sindh    

KARACHI: The World Bank has agreed to provide $1.93 billion financial assistance to the Sindh government for various new projects, including revamping of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and modernization of Sukkur and Guddu barrages, ARY News reported.

The accord reached during a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and World Bank President David Malpass on Friday in Karachi.

During the one-on-one meeting, matters of mutual interest, avenues to enhance bilateral collaboration, ongoing development projects and other issues were came under discussion.

Both the leaders discussed various projects worth $3 billion in the province, sources said. The WB agreed to provide Rs328 million for upgradation of the barrages.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed Sukkur and Guddu barrages backbone of the rural economy. He said that the government has proposed a new barrage in Sukkur.

Earlier on November 1, World Bank President David Malpass had met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the country’s economy and other issues came under discussion.

The meeting had also discussed providing quality education, skills and health facilities to the masses, while matters relating to providing a conducive environment for business and employment also came under discussion.

