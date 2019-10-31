World Bank President, PM Imran discuss economic development matters

ISLAMABAD: World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the country’s economy and other issues came under discussion.

The meeting also discussed providing quality education, skills and health facilities to the masses, while matters relating to providing a conducive environment for business and employment also came under discussion.

David Malpass on the occasion said, ” My visit to Pakistan provides a good opportunity to discuss need for important reforms to stabilize Pakistani economy and accelerate broad-based growth.”

World Bank President David Malpass arrived in Pakistan today (Thursday) and visited Tarbela Dam. He was accompanied by Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

The World Bank President inspected different parts, including Tarbela Dam, Tarbela Hydel Power Station and the powerhouse of the Tarbela-4 Extension Hydropower project.

He lauded the present government for efforts to bring improvement in the water resources sector, including removal of hiccups in the completion of the Dasu Hydropower project and construction of dams.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Vawda said steps are being taken under a comprehensive strategy to improve water resources in the country. He expressed confidence that the water resources sector and hydropower will further grow with the cooperation of the World Bank.

The minister thanked the World Bank President for extending cooperation in water resources projects.

