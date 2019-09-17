World cannot ignore Kashmir issue: CM Buzdar   

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that the world could not ignore Kashmir and added that the freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir has taken a historical turn, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar said that the PTI-government has fulfilled the right of representing the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims.

He said that PM Imran has clean-bowled Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on the core issue of Kashmir. The chief minister said that the seven weeks long continuous curfew in Occupied Kashmir, coupled with a series of restrictions, has become a question mark for the international community.

“India is a weird country where humans are killed and cows are worshipped as their mothers,” CM Buzdar said.

“In fact, brute fanaticism of the Modi government has been fully exposed in the whole world, he added. The chief minister also condemned the threatening of human rights bodies and their workers by the Indian government and added that India was openly violating its commitment of protecting human rights in occupied Kashmir.

