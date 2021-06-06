PM Imran thanks China’s president on World Environment Day message

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday thanked China’s President Xi Jinping over his strong message on World Environment Day hosted by Pakistan in collaboration with the UNEP, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that he thanks President Xi’s strong message on World Environment Day 2021, reflecting their commitment to counter environment degradation.

I thank 🇨🇳 President Xi’s strong message on World Environment Day 2021 hosted by 🇵🇰 reflecting our commitment to counter environment degradation. We laud Pres Xi’s ldrship in combatting climate change & biodiversity loss & his offer to step up cooperation on ecosystem restoration — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 6, 2021



“We laud President Xi’s leadership in combating climate change and biodiversity loss and his offer to step up cooperation on ecosystem restoration,” Imran Khan said in his message on Twitter.

China’s President in his message on World Environment Day yesterday hosted by Pakistan noted that this year is the opening year of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. He said that the thematic activities held by Pakistan are of great importance.

Besides China’s president, British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson has also appreciated Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for starting the 10 Billion Tsumani Trees programme to deal with climate change.

Boris Johnson said that climate change is driven once again by our actions and the way we treat the natural world. He urged the countries to redouble efforts to control the rise in temperature.

He saluted PM Imran khan for promising to plant 10 billion trees to tackle climate change and also vowed to start a Pakistan-like plantation drive in the United Kingdom.

