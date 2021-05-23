ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host World Environment Day 2021 globally for the first time in history with Prime Minister Imran Khan heading a climate change conference on June 04 to highlight the country’s effective policy in this regard, ARY NEWS reported.

This year’s observance of World Environment Day with the collaboration of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) will be on the theme of ‘ecosystem restoration’ and focus on resetting our relationship with nature. It will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021 – 2030.

Only four people are invited to participate in the conference with Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing the global summit on the environment, which would also be attended by the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), Pope, and German Chancellor.

Last year, China was picked as the host of the global summit on World Environment Day.

The prime minister during the summit would highlight the Billion Tree Tsunami project, Clean Green Pakistan project, electric vehicle policy, national parks, green jobs, and other climate change initiatives taken by the incumbent government at the conference.

A mega ceremony to mark World Environment Day 2021 would also be held on June 05 in Islamabad, where key announcements would be made to pursue an effective climate change policy in the country.

