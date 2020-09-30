World is lauding PM Khan’s smart lockdown policy: Governor Sindh

SUKKUR: Lauding the smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan to contain coronavirus spread, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the world is following the smart lockdown policy of PM Khan.

Talking to media in Sukkur, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said PM was ridiculed when he introduced a smart lockdown policy to counter coronavirus spread, but today, the world is appreciating and following it.

He said that number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has declined but not completely eliminated from the country, the threat is still there.”Insha Allah second wave of coronavirus will not come in Pakistan.”

Read more: 747 more people test positive for coronavirus in 24 hours

Replying to a query, Imran Ismail said that he is unaware of the imposition of governor rule in Sindh and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has never discussed this matter with him.

The governor ruling out any political change in the country said that PTI government will complete its 5-year constitutional term.

Earlier in the day, as many as 747 new cases of the coronavirus surfaced in Pakistan during the previous 24 hours, pushing the number of infections in the country to 312,263.

