World Mental Health Day observed in Pakistan  

ISLAMABAD: World Mental Health Day was observed on Thursday to raise awareness about mental health issues and mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

The theme selected for this year’s day was “Suicide prevention”.

World Health Organization says efforts will be made to raise awareness about the scale of suicide around the world and the role that each of us can play to help prevent it, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a video message on ‘World Mental Health Day’, President Dr Arif Alvi said, “Depression affects lifestyle of people which creates hurdles in development of society.”

Read More: ‘Depression is root cause of mental diseases’: Dr. Yasmin

He said that the incumbent government was committed to provide basic health facilities to all citizens. Dr Alvi said the purpose of observing this day was to disseminate awareness regarding prevention of depression.

While Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that providing medical facilities and rehabilitation of people suffering from mental illnesses was among top priorities of government.

In his message, he said “Healthy life is directly associated with healthy brain.”

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the incumbent government was taking measures for easement of people in health sector.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with International Mental Health Day in Lahore, she said, “On this Mental Health Day we should make a commitment to continue efforts for treatment and rehabilitation of mental health patients.”

Comments

comments