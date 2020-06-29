World must take notice of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the latest attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the Foreign Office on Monday said that the international community must take immediate cognizance of India’s use of state-terrorism to destabilize neighbouring countries, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Islamabad has already shared with the international community, incriminating evidence about the Indian intelligence agency RAW’s involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan has been consistently sensitizing the international community about the Indian leadership’s threatening statements to use terrorism as a tool to destabilize Pakistan.

Read More: Four terrorists killed as security forces foil Pakistan Stock Exchange terror attack

“The externally-supported cowardly attack is another manifestation of the state-sponsored terrorism being perpetrated against Pakistan, which is highly condemnable.”

The comments made by the Indian ministry of external affairs (MEA) about the Karachi attack represent nothing but obfuscation and denial, she said and added that New Delhi’s sophistry, however, cannot hide its complicity in acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Aisha Farooqui said that the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan successfully foiled a terrorist attack, today, targeting Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi.

All four terrorists involved in the attempted attack were killed in the encounter, she said and added that four of our valiant law enforcement personnel embraced during the attack.

Comments

comments