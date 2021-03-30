World aware of Pakistan’s peace efforts: FM Qureshi

DUSHANBE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday the world is aware of Pakistan’s efforts for peace.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process, Qureshi said there is a consensus that the only solution to the Afghan conflict is a comprehensive dialogue.

He said the world is seconding Pakistan’s stance on the Afghan issue, realising that there is no military solution to it.

Qureshi said he met his Turkish counterpart the other day and during the meeting, the Afghan peace process came under discussion. He added he will be meeting with the Afghan counterpart today.

On Monday, he had tweeted: “Great discussions with my brother @MevlutCavusoglu ahead of Heart of Asia–Istanbul Process conf, strengthening Pak-Turk excellent bilateral relations. Shared views on Afghan peace process highlighting that an inclusive and broad-based political settlement is the way forward.”

Great discussions with my brother @MevlutCavusoglu ahead of Heart of Asia–Istanbul Process conf, strengthening 🇵🇰 🇹🇷 excellent bilateral relations. Shared views on Afghan peace process highlighting that an inclusive and broad-based political settlement is the way forward. pic.twitter.com/JZ2bZSotOb — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 29, 2021

