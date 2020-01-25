World should not take Kashmir issue lightly: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the sensitivity of decades-old Kashmir dispute between the two nuclear powers, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the issue is much bigger and complicated than the world is considering it, ARY News reported.

In an interview, PM Imran said that he had briefed the United States President Donald Trump about the sensitivity of Kashmir issue.

The prime minister said that he is making every possible effort to resolve the Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner, adding that he does not know about the results.

Criticizing the irresponsible statement of Indian army chief about Azad Jammu and Kashmir, PM Imran said, ” Regional peace not possible in the situation.”

The prime minister said that the world should realize that Narendra Modi-led government is following the ‘Nazi’ type Hindu supremacist ideology.

Earlier on January 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan had called upon Pakistanis at home and abroad to come out on February 5 to show solidarity with eight million Kashmiri people who have been besieged by Indian army in Occupied Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter PM Imran had urged the nation to come out from their homes on February and expressed their solidarity with People of Kashmir who have been besieged by 900k Indian soldiers for almost six months by the fascist racist Modi regime.

