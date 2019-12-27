World’s financial institutions lauding Pakistan’s economic progress: Hafeez Shaikh

KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh on Friday said that international financial institutions were affirming Pakistan’s economic growth, ARY News reported.

Addressing PSX Top 25 Companies Award in Karachi, Hafeez Shaikh said that the government effective polices and economic reforms were bearing fruit. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government steer the country out of economic crises.

Hafeez Shaikh said that the incumbent government has promoted business friendly environment in the country and taken effective measures to increase exports.

The adviser said that the government did not take loan from the State Bank of Pakistan during the last six months and added that prices of petroleum products were not increased during the last five months.

He maintained that they will provide relief to the poor people of the country despite low budget.

Read More: PM Imran vows to transform Pakistan into developed country

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed to transform Pakistan into a developed country.

Addressing PSX Top 25 Companies Award in Karachi, PM Imran had said that the government was committed to create new jobs and ease of doing business in the country.

The prime minister had said that 2019 was a year of economic stability and 2020 will be a year of progress, prosperity, development, alleviation of poverty and creation of new jobs.

Comments

comments