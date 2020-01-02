Web Analytics
World’s safest airlines for 2020 revealed

World's safest airliens

The Australian national carrier Qantas once again tops the list of the world’s 20 safest airlines, according to AirlineRatings.

Air New Zealand, EVA Air, Etihad and Qatar Airways round up the top five, while no Pakistani airlines made the list of the world’s 20 safest airlines.

“Qantas has been the lead airline in virtually every major operational safety advancement over the past 60 years and has not had a fatality in the pure-jet era,” said AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas.

Thomas said the safety of the airlines is measured by fleet age, crash and serious incident record, financial position and pilot training, audits by government and industry bodies, profitability and safety initiatives.

Here’s the list of top 20 safety airlines:

1. Qantas

Qantas

2. Air New Zealand

2. Air New Zealand

3. EVA Air

EVA--Vortex

4. Etihad

etihad airplane

5. Qatar Airways

5. Qatar Airways

6. Singapore Airlines

Singapore-Vortex2

7. Emirates

Emirates-Boeing

8. Alaska Airlines

Alaska-Vortex2

9. Cathay Pacific Airways

Image result for Cathay Pacific Airways"

 10. Virgin Australia

VirginAust-Vortex2

11. Hawaiian Airlines

11. Hawaiian Airlines

12. Virgin Atlantic

virgin-atlantic-boeing

13. TAP Portugal

tap portugal

14. SAS

14. SAS

15. Royal Jordanian

15. Royal Jordanian

16. Swiss

swiss-airbus

17. Finnair

finnair-airbus

18. Lufthansa

18. Lufthansa

19. Aer Lingus

aerlingus

20. KLM

KLM-Vortex2

