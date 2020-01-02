World’s safest airlines for 2020 revealed

The Australian national carrier Qantas once again tops the list of the world’s 20 safest airlines, according to AirlineRatings.

Air New Zealand, EVA Air, Etihad and Qatar Airways round up the top five, while no Pakistani airlines made the list of the world’s 20 safest airlines.

“Qantas has been the lead airline in virtually every major operational safety advancement over the past 60 years and has not had a fatality in the pure-jet era,” said AirlineRatings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas.

Thomas said the safety of the airlines is measured by fleet age, crash and serious incident record, financial position and pilot training, audits by government and industry bodies, profitability and safety initiatives.

Here’s the list of top 20 safety airlines:

1. Qantas

2. Air New Zealand

3. EVA Air

4. Etihad

5. Qatar Airways

6. Singapore Airlines

7. Emirates

8. Alaska Airlines

9. Cathay Pacific Airways

10. Virgin Australia

11. Hawaiian Airlines

12. Virgin Atlantic

13. TAP Portugal

14. SAS

15. Royal Jordanian

16. Swiss

17. Finnair

18. Lufthansa

19. Aer Lingus

20. KLM

