LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Monday backed her statements over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health reports, ARY News reported.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid in an interview with a British newspaper said the medical board neither the government had said that Nawaz Sharif cannot walk even, due to severity of his health issues.

She said the best facilities were provided to the PML-N supremo in the light of reports prepared by Sharif’s medical board.

The minister said doctors had said in their recommendations that some of the Sharif’s tests can be done abroad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and some of the cabinet members have expressed reservations on the health of the former prime minister.

The premier in his fiery Speech in Mianwali, last week, had criticized the Sharif family.

Yesterday, the PTI’s core committee meeting also discussed former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s travel abroad for treatment.

PM Imran Khan had said that the former premier traveled to London for treatment but his disease could not yet be diagnosed.

Imran Khan had said that the PML-N was doing politics on the health of Nawaz Sharif, adding that the nation should be informed about the facts regarding his treatment abroad.

