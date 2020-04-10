LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the lockdown has led to a decrease in new cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, ARY News reported.

“We have seen a decrease in the number of new infections after the lockdown,” said Yasmin Rashid, in a statement, on Friday.

She maintained that the government was taking all-out efforts to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

Commenting over plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients, she said that Punjab is ready to use the plasma of coronavirus patients for the treatment of newly-confirmed patients.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Thursday allowed clinical trials of blood plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients in the country.

Plasma, the fluid in blood teeming with antibodies post-illness, has already proven effective in small studies to treat infectious diseases including Ebola and SARS.

The announcement was made by Special Assistant to PM on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza.

Punjab corona cases soar to 2,279

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday had confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases reached 2,279 while 39 patients recovered from the disease.

He detailed that 701 pilgrims kept in isolation centres of Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Faisalabad.

The chief minister said 70 jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19. He added 803 patients were present in different districts outside the quarantine centres.

CM Usman Buzdar said 18 precious lives were lost due to coronavirus and 39 patients have recovered.

