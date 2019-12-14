Yasmin Rashid thanks doctors for not protesting in hospitals despite attack

LAHORE: Punjab’s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday thanked doctors for not protesting in the hospitals despite attack over Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC), ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News’s Program Bakhabar Savera, Yasmin Rashid said the emergency department at the PIC has start working and treating patients after disruption of services for last two days, due to vicious attack of the lawyers.

She said despite attack, the doctors said they are serving the humanity by performing their duties. The minister said efforts for reconciliation between the doctors and the lawyers are underway.

The emergency services at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) resumed on Friday after violent protest from lawyers led to closure of the cardio hospital.

Read more: PIC Attack: Video shows loved ones struggling to keep patient alive

The lawyers attack at the hospital on Wednesday, had left at least six people dead and forced several others including those being treated, visitors, doctors and paramedics to flee the hospital premises.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that all the damages incurred upon the healthcare institute have been verified by an observational committee and their recommendations on the restoration efforts would be taken under consideration and implemented.

Comments

comments