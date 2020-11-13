LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday urged masses to wear face masks amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the province.

“The situation can go out of control if precautionary measures are neglected”, she said while expressing her views in ARY News’ programme Bakhabar Savera.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that they had overcome the virus cases in Punjab province after hectic efforts and any lapse or negligence during implementation upon the SOPs could ruin all such measures.

The minister said that 600 areas of Punjab are under smart lockdown currently after a sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases. Patients diagnosed with the COVID-19 are being admitted to different hospitals of the province.

Read more: Ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf contracts COVID-19

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that 2,304 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 more deaths were recorded across the country during the last 24 hours.

The tally of deaths reached up to 7,092 in Pakistan, whereas, the number of active cases of COVID-19 reached up to 23,641 and the total count of infections stood at 352,296. 1,219 patients are in critical condition due to the virus.

Comments

comments