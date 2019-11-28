Dr Yasmin, WHO delegation discuss Punjab Patient Safety Programme   

LAHORE: A delegation of the World Health Organization called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in Lahore on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, provision of quality healthcare services at public sector hospitals, Punjab Patient Safety Programme and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid decided to set up regional collaboration center of excellence in Punjab, said a statement issued by Punjab Directorate General Public Relations. The regional collaboration centre of excellence will be a role model for 22 countries, she added.

The minister said that Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and WHO will jointly extend assistance in regional collaboration center of excellence.

She said that the treatment of patients visiting public sector hospitals will be ensured at every cost under the Punjab Patient Safety Programme.

Provincial Secretary Health Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Head Delivery Unit Prof Dr Hussain Jafferi, Ms Afifa from WHO and others were present in the meeting.

Read More: Strict action to be taken against MS over poor performance of hospital: Dr. Yasmin

Earlier on September 4, Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid had said that action will be taken against MS on poor performance and cleanliness condition in public sector hospital.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Dr. Yasmin Rashid had given the last warning to the MSs of all teaching hospitals for improving their performance and had said, “After 15 days those showing poor performance would be changed.”

Comments

comments