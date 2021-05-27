Churails star Yasra Rizvi stepped into motherhood on May 23 after birthing her firstborn with husband Abdul Hadi, and the mother-son duo make the cutest pair on social media this week!

Yasra Rizvi shared the first, clear, photograph with her son Ibn e Adam on May 26, days after announcing his birth on Instagram. Holding her newborn up to face the camera, Yasra wrote, “Phir waqt ka pahiya ghooma hai… Qismat ne aa ker chooma hai! (Oce again, the wheel of time has turned… Fate has come and kissed us once again).”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPTh7xwB8qL/

“Mubarakbaad aur duaaon ke liye aap sab ka be-had shukriya. Hamesha yaad rakhiye ga! (Thank you all very much for the prayers and well-wishes. Please always remember us!),” she added.

Earlier, while sharing the news of her son’s birth, Yasra said, “Ibn e Adam. You, my love, are the son of Adam… being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose.”

Yasra Rizvi tied the knot with Hadi, who is 10 years her junior, in 2017, and announced her pregnancy earlier in April.

