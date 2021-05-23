Yasra Rizvi, husband blessed with a baby boy

Pakistani actresses Yasra Rizvi and her husband Abdul Hadi have been blessed with a baby boy.

The Dunk actress turned to Instagram on Sunday to share the good news with her fans.

Sharing the photo, Yasra introduced the son, saying “Ibn e Adam. you my love are the son of Adam .. being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose .. rest is just detail .. have a great life!”

She also revealed that her son was born on May 22 at 9:30 am.

Yasra Rizvi’s post announcing her son’s birth was flooded with congratulations and well wishes from celebrities and fans.

The actress and her husband Abdul Hadi married in 2016.

