YDA demands PPE kits for health workers battling threat of coronavirus

KARACHI: Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Sunday demanded Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers embroiled in the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

YDA members emphasized that such kits were a necessity given the grave dangers associated with the fast-spreading virus which may become lethal.

The association has asked the government to ensure the availability of PPE kits in every major hospital of the country until the threat of coronavirus subsides.

Yesterday Two more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), healthcare authorities confirmed.

As per details, the first was reported from Islamabad, while the second case was detected in Sindh.

According to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) officials, a 30-year-old woman has been tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The patient from the capital had travelled from the US to Pakistan a few days ago.

