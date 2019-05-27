Youm-e-Ali being observed today amid heightened security

KARACHI: The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) – Youm-e-Ali – is being observed across the country with religious fervour and reverence amid tight security.

Mourning processions are being taken out in various cities of the country to mark the day.

Roadblocks and containers have been set up on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Saddar and Preedy Street.

Traffic police and security agencies have prepared plans for traffic and security in Pakistan’s various cities ahead of Youm-e-Ali, which is being observed on Wednesday (today).

Youm-e-Ali, observed on the 21st of Ramazan, sees large processions across the country commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Police and Rangers also conducted search operations at Cantt Station, Rizvia Society, Jamshed Quarters, Lasbela and Patel Para neighbourhoods of the metropolis.

Read more: Sindh Rangers review security plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA)

A high level meeting of paramilitary force presided over by Director General Sindh Rangers Maj Gen Umar Ahmed Bukhari on Tuesday reviewed security plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA).

The forum decided to ensure security of majalis, mourning processions and sensitive installations.

A notification was also issued in this regard, appealing masses to conform to the laws and code of conduct.

It said masses should immediately inform Rangers about evil elements and suspicious activities.

