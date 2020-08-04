‘Youm-e-Istehsal’: CAA hoists Kashmiri flags at airports of country

KARACHI: In a bid to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir fighting for their right to self-determination, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has hoisted Kashmir’s flag along with the national flag at all the airports of country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

On 5th August last year, the special constitutional status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped by the Modi government.

As per details, the CAA has hoisted Kashmir’s flag along with the national flag at Jinnah International airport, Peshawar, Islamabad, Quetta, and Lahore International airports to show solidarity with the Kashmiris on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, to be observed tomorrow.

Read more: FM Qureshi, Khattak, visit LoC to express solidarity with Kashmiris

In this context, the employees of CAA will take out a solidarity rally at Karachi International airport tomorrow at 10 am, whereas, several banners have also been placed at the airports.

The Nation will observe Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of one year military siege of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address AJK Assembly tomorrow to reaffirm Pakistan’s support to the cause of Kashmiris.

