‘Young biker girl’ with social media following is 50-year-old man

A popular Japanese ‘young female’ biker with a large following on social media for bike-riding skills has turned out to be a 50-year-old man who used mobile applications to alter his face.

According to the details revealed actually by social media users, this shocking fact made it to light when the 50-year-old unwittingly posted a photograph on social media platform Twitter in which his reflection in a mirror raised suspicion.

On Twitter, the man who had been an imposter young girl, under his handle @azusagakuyuki has a following of over 20,000 where he regularly shared photographs that show ‘her’ with motorbikes.

“I love messing around with bikes,” this person wrote in one tweet.

The biker managed to accumulate a considerable following on social media and to evade any scrutiny until recently.

In a photo this person took of the motorcycle the biker used last month, some eagle-eyed fans noticed there was a reflection of a middle-aged man in the rearview mirror.

As the post went viral, the local media made attempts to know more about the bike enthusiast.

The crew of a Japanese variety show eventually managed to track the biker down.

Photos shared on Facebook show the moment that the crew confronted the biker and it was revealed that ‘she’ was actually a 50-year-old man.

