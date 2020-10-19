Young doctors go on strike in Balochistan over lack of medical facilities

QUETTA: Young doctors, nurses and paramedical staff called a strike on Monday over the lack of medical facilities in govt-run hospitals of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, junior doctors led by the Young Doctors Association (YDA) started protesting once again after closing Out Patient Departments (OPD) in various government hospitals of Balochistan over rising incidents of torture on doctors and lack of medical facilities in public hospitals.

According to the YDA spokesperson, the out-patient departments (OPDs) of all government-run hospitals in Balochistan will remain closed until the availability of medical facilities.

The YDA announced strike after the patient tortured new surgery ward doctor over lack of medicines in govt hospital a few days ago.

Read More: Police baton-charge, arrest protesting doctors in Quetta

Back in April 2020, the Balochistan doctors had gone on strike against the lack of safety kits for doctors treating coronavirus patients in Sheikh Zayed Hospital Quetta. The YDA spokesperson had also threatened to stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister House.

The Quetta police also baton-charged and arrested several doctors for staging a sit-in in the red zone near the Chief Minister’s House in Quetta.

Comments

comments